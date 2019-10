AMAs: Malone lidera nominaciones, Swift podría romper récord

FILE - In this July 10, 2019 file photo, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Swift, who has won 23 American Music Awards, is up for five awards this year including artist of the year and could surpass the King of Pop, who holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies. The fan-voted AMAs will air live on Nov. 24.