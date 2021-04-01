Internacional

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España

ARGENTINA

1.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

2.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “L-Gante Rkt” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

6.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra

7.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

8.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

CHILE

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “911” - Sech

5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

6.- “Juju Juju” - El Futuro Fuera de Orbita con Harry Nach

7.- “Siempre fine” - Ak4:20

8.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

9.- “Explícito” - Mike Towers

10.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

COLOMBIA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

5.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

6.- “911” - Sech

7.- “Bichota” - Karol G

8.- “Chimbita” - Feid y Sky Rompiendo

9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

ESPAÑA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “911” - Sech

3.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda

6.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel

7.- “Ingobernable” - C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo

8.- “No te decides” - Dudi

9.- “Solo” - Ana Mena, Maffio y Omar Montes

10.- “No te enamores (remix)” - Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia y Amenazzy

MÉXICO

1.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

2.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

3.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “Bichota” - Karol G

6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

7.- “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

8.- “Hawái” - Maluma

9.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

