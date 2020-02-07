Listado de nominados para la 92 edición de los Óscar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 7 feb (EFE).- La Academia de Hollywood celebra este domingo la gala de entrega de la 92 edición de los Premios Óscar. Esta es la lista completa de nominados:
- Mejor película:
'Ford v Ferrari'.
'The Irishman'.
'Jojo Rabbit'.
'Joker'.
'Little Women'.
'Marriage Story'.
'1917'.
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'.
'Parasite'.
- Mejor actriz:
Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet').
Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story').
Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women').
Charlize Theron ('Bombshell').
Renée Zellweger ('Judy').
- Mejor actor:
Antonio Banderas ('Dolor y gloria').
Joaquin Phoenix ('Joker').
Adam Driver ('Marriage Story').
Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood').
Jonathan Pryce ('The Two Popes').
- Mejor actriz de reparto:
Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell').
Laura Dern ('Marriage Story').
Scarlett Johansson ('Jojo Rabbit').
Florence Pugh ('Little Women').
Margot Robbie ('Bombshell').
- Mejor actor de reparto:
Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood').
Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes').
Al Pacino ('The Irishman').
Joe Pesci ('The Irishman').
Brad Pitt ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood').
- Mejor dirección:
Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman').
Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood').
Todd Phillips ('Joker').
Sam Mendes ('1917').
Bong Joon-ho ('Parasite').
- Mejor guion original:
'Knives Out' (Rian Johnson).
'Marriage Story' (Noah Baumbach).
'1917' (Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns).
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Quentin Tarantino).
'Parasite' (Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won).
- Mejor guion adaptado:
'The Irishman' (Steven Zaillian).
'Jojo Rabbit' (Taika Waititi).
'Joker' (Todd Phillips y Scott Silver).
'Little Women' (Greta Gerwig).
'The Two Popes' (Anthony McCarten).
- Mejor película de animación:
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World', de Dean DeBlois.
'I Lost My Body', de Jérémy Clapin.
'Klaus', de Sergio Pablos.
'Missing Link', de Chris Butler.
'Toy Story 4', de Josh Cooley.
- Mejor película internacional:
'Corpus Christi', de Jan Komasa (Polonia).
'Honeyland', de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov (Macedonia del Norte).
'Les Misérables', de Ladj Ly (Francia).
'Dolor y gloria', de Pedro Almodóvar (España).
'Parasite', de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur).
- Mejor montaje:
'Ford v Ferrari' (Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland).
'The Irishman' (Thelma Schoonmaker).
'Jojo Rabbit' (Tom Eagles).
'Joker' (Jeff Groth).
'Parasite' (Jinmo Yang).
- Mejor fotografía:
'The Irishman' (Rodrigo Prieto).
'Joker' (Lawrence Sher).
'The Lighthouse' (Jarin Blaschke).
'1917' (Roger Deakins).
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Robert Richardson).
- Mejor diseño de vestuario:
'The Irishman' (Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson).
'Jojo Rabbit' (Mayes C. Rubeo).
'Joker' (Mark Bridges).
'Little Women' (Jacqueline Durran).
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Arianne Phillips).
- Mejor maquillaje y peluquería:
'Bombshell' (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker).
'Joker' (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou).
'Judy' (Jeremy Woodhead).
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White).
'1917' (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole).
- Mejor banda sonora:
'Joker' (Hildur Guðnadóttir).
'Little Women' (Alexandre Desplat).
'Marriage Story' (Randy Newman).
'1917' (Thomas Newman).
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (John Williams).
- Mejor canción original:
'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away', de Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez. ('Toy Story 4').
'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again', de Elton John y Bernie Taupin ('Rocketman').
'I'm Standing With You', de Diane Warren ('Breakthrough').
'Into the Unknown', de Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez ('Frozen 2').
'Stand Up', de Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet').
- Mejor diseño de producción:
'The Irishman' (Bob Shaw y Regina Graves).
'Jojo Rabbit' (Ra Vincent y Nora Sopková).
'1917' (Dennis Gassner y Lee Sandales).
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh).
'Parasite' (Lee Ha Jun y Cho Won Woo).
- Mejor mezcla de sonido:
'Ad Astra' (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson y Mark Ulano).
'Ford v Ferrari' (Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow).
'Joker' (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland).
'1917' (Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson).
'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano).
- Mejor edición de sonido:
'Ford v Ferrari' (Donald Sylvester).
'Joker' (Alan Robert Murray).
'1917' (Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate).
'Once upon a Time... in Hollywood' (Wylie Stateman).
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Matthew Wood y David Acord).
- Mejores efectos visuales:
'Avengers Endgame' (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick).
'The Irishman' (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli).
'1917' (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman).
'The Lion King' (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy).
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy).
- Mejor documental:
'The Edge of Democracy', de Petra Costa.
'American Factory', de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert.
'The Cave', de Feras Fayyad.
'For Sama', de Waad Al-Kateab y Edward Watts.
'Honeyland', de Tamara Kotevska y Ljubomir Stefanov.
- Mejor cortometraje documental:
'In the Absence'.
'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)'.
'Life Overtakes Me'.
'St. Louis Superman'.
'Walk Run Cha-Cha'.
- Mejor cortometraje de animación:
'Dcera (Daughter)'.
'Hair Love'.
'Kitbull'.
'Memorable'.
'Sister'.
- Mejor cortometraje de acción real:
'Brotherhood'.
'Nefta Football Club'.
'The Neighbors' Window'.
'Saria'.
'A Sister'.