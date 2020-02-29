Marcador de la vigésima octava jornada

Redacción deportes, 29 feb (EFE).-
----- VIERNES -----
Norwich 1 Jamal Lewis (70)
Leicester 0
----- SÁBADO ------
Bournemouth 2 Jefferson Lerma (54), Joshua King (57)
Chelsea 2 Marcos Alonso (33, 85)
-------------------
Newcastle 0
Burnley 0
-------------------
West Ham 3 Jarrod Bowen (15), Sebastian Haller (40), Michael Antonio (54)
Southampton 1 Michael Obafemi
-------------------
Watford 3 Ismaila Sarr (54,60), Troy Deeney (72)
Liverpool 0
-------------------
Aston Villa
Sheffield pospuesto
------- DOMINGO ----
Everton a las 15.00 (14.00 GMT)
Manchester Utd
--------------------
Manchester City pospuesto
Arsenal
-------------------
Tottenham a las 15.00 (14.00 GMT)
Wolverhampton
------------------
Próxima jornada
sábado 7 marzo
Liverpool - Bournemouth 13.30
Arsenal - West Ham 16.00
Crystal Palace - Watford 16.00
Sheffield - Norwich 16.00
Southampton - Newcastle 16.00
Wolverhampton - Brighton and Hove 16.00
Burnley - Tottenham 18.30
. domingo 8 marzo
Chelsea - Everton 15.00
Manchester United - Manchester City 17.00
. Lunes 9 marzo
Leicester - Aston Villa 21.00
Hora CET (-1 GMT). EFE