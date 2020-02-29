Marcador de la vigésima octava jornada

Internacional

----- VIERNES -----

Norwich 1 Jamal Lewis (70)

Leicester 0

----- SÁBADO ------

Bournemouth 2 Jefferson Lerma (54), Joshua King (57)

Chelsea 2 Marcos Alonso (33, 85)

-------------------

Newcastle 0

Burnley 0

-------------------

West Ham 3 Jarrod Bowen (15), Sebastian Haller (40), Michael Antonio (54)

Southampton 1 Michael Obafemi

-------------------

Watford 3 Ismaila Sarr (54,60), Troy Deeney (72)

Liverpool 0

-------------------

Aston Villa

Sheffield pospuesto

------- DOMINGO ----

Everton a las 15.00 (14.00 GMT)

Manchester Utd

--------------------

Manchester City pospuesto

Arsenal

-------------------

Tottenham a las 15.00 (14.00 GMT)

Wolverhampton

------------------

Próxima jornada

sábado 7 marzo

Liverpool - Bournemouth 13.30

Arsenal - West Ham 16.00

Crystal Palace - Watford 16.00

Sheffield - Norwich 16.00

Southampton - Newcastle 16.00

Wolverhampton - Brighton and Hove 16.00

Burnley - Tottenham 18.30

. domingo 8 marzo

Chelsea - Everton 15.00

Manchester United - Manchester City 17.00

. Lunes 9 marzo

Leicester - Aston Villa 21.00

Hora CET (-1 GMT). EFE

