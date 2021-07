$!Rivera, preocupado por tema de COVID-19 en Washington

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff stands on the sideline prior to an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team, in Landover, Md. Washington Football coach Ron Rivera says Scherff is going on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe became the fifth and sixth players at Washington's training camp to go into virus protocol.