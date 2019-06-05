$!Mira el tatuaje de LeBron James más realista

Un fanático de LeBron James recientemente rindió homenaje al rey con un tatuaje en toda la pierna que relata varios momentos a lo largo de su carrera. Pero lo que también es imposible de ignorar es el nivel de detalle que entró en la pieza que fue firmada por la artista del tatuaje, Nastasya Ustinova. Este tributo a LeBron se eleva desde el tobillo hasta el muslo envolviendo la pierna del fanático con imágenes de James con los Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat y Los Ángeles Lakers. Con los Cavaliers, se puede ver a James sosteniendo el trofeo de campeonato de la NBA después del título de Cleveland en 2016. Como miembro del Heat, se incluye una imagen de LeBron sobre Jason Terry y compitiendo contra Kobe Bryant. También hay una ilustración de James terminando en el aro con los Lakers, donde literalmente se pueden ver las caras de los fanáticos en las gradas.
Definitely ??for me. BUT what's more important is that he #MoreThanAnAthlete.
The win by the @cavs was the first major professional sports championship won by a team based in Cleveland since 1964, and the first-ever championship won by the @cavs franchise. NBA Finals MVP winner @kingjames propelled the Cavaliers to the historic comeback. @kingjames had a historically great Finals performance, becoming the first player in NBA history to lead all players in a playoff series in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
