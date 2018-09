VIDEO: Karl Anthony Towns se convierte en el jugador Latino mejor pagado de la NBA

View this post on Instagram

On June 25th, 2015, I was drafted to and committed to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On September 22nd, 2018, I made a recommitment to the Wolves and have the same feelings of excitement that I felt back in 2015. I promise to the fans, my teammates, and the organization to keep the vision of the man who drafted me, Flip Saunders alive and treat his dream of winning with respect and dignity. To the fans from Day 1 and the Timberwolves fans, this is for you. Thank you for believing in me. ———————- ??: @chucky.anthony