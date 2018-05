Dominicano Alex Reyes tiró a 100 millas por hora en una salida de rehabilitación

#STLCards’ top prospect Alex Reyes hitting 99 & 100 several times for @peoriachiefs:

5 IP

0 R

1 H

2 BB

12 K

80 pitches

51 strikes



Through two rehab starts:

8.1 IP

0 R

5 H

3 BB

18 K



No. 17 among @MLB's Top 100 prospects: https://t.co/TuTZgdnqLqpic.twitter.com/pk11gPPhyY