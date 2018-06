Argentina y Portugal eliminados; lluvia de memes en las redes sociales

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi combined have taken 48 shots in #WorldCup knockout games: ❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌ Not a single goal between them. ??

