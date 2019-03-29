Tendencias

Apostando al Retro-Chic

  • Trae de vuelta el pasado e incorpora a tus atuendos icónicas modernas piezas con estilo de otras décadas
Kat Arias -
1 Cintillo Headband Z Designs/ @zdesigns.rd RD$500

2 Cintillo Headband Valentino/ matchesfashion.com US$96

3 Camisa Rejina Pyo/ net-a-porter.com US$425

4 Mocasines Tabitha Simmons/ farfetch.com US$645

5 Lentes Miu Miu/ net-a-porter.com US$345

6 Top Adeam/ nordstrom.com

7 Bolso Staud/ staud.clothing US$225

8 Cartera Dries Van Noten/ net-a-porter.com

9 Hairclip Miu Miu/ farfetch.com US$240

10 Jeans Balmain/ neimanmarcus.com

11 BShorts Topshop/ topshop.com US$40

12 Bañador Norma Kamali/ net-a-porter.com US$160

