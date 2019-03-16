Moda

Trajes Tutti Frutti

  • Llena tu día a día de color y sé el centro de atención con estos coloridos trajes
  • Atrévete a ser arriesgada y capta todas las miradas, llenando tu día de color con estos coloridos trajes.
Kat Arias - Santo Domingo
1 Blazer House of Holland/ farfetch.com

2 Pantalón House of Holland/ farfetch.com

3 Blazer Kwaidan Editions/ net-a-porter.com

4 Pantalón Kwadian Editions/ net-a-porter.com

5 Tenis Valentino Garavani ‘VLTN’/ ssense.com

6 Blazer Gucci/ gucci.com

7 Pantalón Gucci/ gucci.com

8 Aretes Sophie Buhai/ sophiebuhai.com

9 Blazer Bella Freud/ net-a-porter.com

10 Falda Bella Freud/ net-a-porter.com

11 Blazer MATÉRIEL/ net-a-porter.com

12 Cartera Chloé/ nordstrom.com

13 Sandalias The Row/ farfetch.com

14 Pantalón MATÉRIEL/ net-a-porter.com

