Relatives carry the coffin with the remains of Spanish dictator General Francisco Franco at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Spain is exhuming the remains of Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from his grandiose mausoleum outside Madrid so he can be reburied in a small family crypt north of the capital. (AP Photo/Emilio Naranjo, Pool)