Commuters receive face masks distributed by Red Cross volunteers in a train station in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, May 4, 2020. Spaniards will be able to get a haircut, buy glasses or take away food as long as they have previously made an appointment and they travel on public transport with mouth and nose covered with mandatory masks. The country enters the first stage of its 4-phase lockdown rollback helped by the lowest daily reports of deaths from coronavirus in 1.5 months. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)