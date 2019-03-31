$!Pescan una cabeza de tiburón arrancada por un enorme depredador desconocido

El pescador profesional Trapman Bermagui sacó del mar una cabeza de tiburón de 250 kilogramos en Australia.
En la cuenta de instagram de la empresa de pesca profesional, uno de los empleados publicó la foto con el siguiente mensaje:
“250 kg de mako ... o lo que queda de él ... ¡¡¡hay algunos monstruos en el océano!!!! No pude ver al culpable, y me alegro de no haberlo hecho ... este jefe de mako también tenía un billete de marlin incrustado en él”.
250kg mako.. or what’s left of it.. some monsters in the ocean!!!! Didn't get to see the culprit, pretty glad about it too.. this mako head also had a marlin bill embedded in it. Will post video later.. #fishing #fish #boat #Awesome #sun #sky #crazy #fishing #Fisherman #seafood #mako #sharks #Australia #sharkattack #scary... we dont target large sharks, but when a small shark gets eaten by a bigger shark, and a bigger shark eats the bigger shark.. cant do much about it...