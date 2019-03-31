$!Pescan una cabeza de tiburón arrancada por un enorme depredador desconocido

View this post on Instagram

250kg mako.. or what’s left of it.. some monsters in the ocean!!!! Didn't get to see the culprit, pretty glad about it too.. this mako head also had a marlin bill embedded in it. Will post video later.. #fishing #fish #boat #Awesome #sun #sky #crazy #fishing #Fisherman #seafood #mako #sharks #Australia #sharkattack #scary... we dont target large sharks, but when a small shark gets eaten by a bigger shark, and a bigger shark eats the bigger shark.. cant do much about it...