Pescan una cabeza de tiburón arrancada por un enorme depredador desconocido

El empleado sostiene la cabeza mordida. (Fuente Externa / Trapman Bermagui)

El pescador profesional Trapman Bermagui sacó del mar una cabeza de tiburón de 250 kilogramos en Australia.

En la cuenta de instagram de la empresa de pesca profesional, uno de los empleados publicó la foto con el siguiente mensaje:

“250 kg de mako ... o lo que queda de él ... ¡¡¡hay algunos monstruos en el océano!!!! No pude ver al culpable, y me alegro de no haberlo hecho ... este jefe de mako también tenía un billete de marlin incrustado en él”.

20190331 https://www.diariolibre.com

