$!Dueños del rojo, así fue la última aparición del Príncipe Harry vestido como militar junto a Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, los duques de Sussex realizaron una de sus últimas apariciones y recibieron una ovación de pie del público en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres durante el Festival de Música de Mountbatten.
El Príncipe Harry, que asistió al evento en la sede de South Kensington en su papel de Capitán General de los Marines Reales, llevaba el traje de gala con medallas otorgadas en dos giras por Afganistán, detalla Infobae.
Meghan Markle lució más radiante que nunca, superando el vestido azul turquesa de Versace que usó para los premios del Fondo Endeavour en Londres el pasado jueves 5 de marzo. Su largo vestido rojo de Safiyaa de color rojo, con capa incorporada cubriendo los hombros y la espalda, a la par con zapatos de Aquazzura, bolso de mano de Manolo Blahnik, y pendientes de Simone Rocha con el cabello lacio hacia adelante robaron las miradas de todos los presentes, mostrándose, además, bastante sonriente y confiada.
El vestido de Meghan costó 1,700 dólares, detallan algunos medios especializados en moda.
Informa Infobae que Meghan y Harry fueron recibidos por cinco miembros de la Marina Real, antes de ser escoltados al palco real para disfrutar de una noche de entretenimiento musical para la Asociación de la Marina Real- La Caridad de la Marina Real.
“Los miembros de los Royal Marines mostraron su musicalidad y pompa durante los dos días del festival, que marca el 75 aniversario del final de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. También marca el 80º aniversario de la formación de los comandos británicos. Los beneficios se destinan a la Asociación Real de los Marines - La Caridad Real de los Marines, y a la caridad de apoyo al cáncer CLIC Sargent”, explica el medio.
Los Sussex se mantuvieron agarrados de la mano y recibieron una ronda de aplausos y una ovación de pie antes de cantar el Himno Nacional. Se sentaron en el palco real del Royal Albert Hall con capacidad para 5.272 personas, que fue encargado e inaugurado por la Reina Victoria en 1871 para su difunto esposo, el Príncipe Alberto.
“La reacción que obtuvieron del público cuando llegaron fue muy emotiva para los Royal Marines”, reveló el suboficial, Reg Sheen, el director del festival.
Al ser abordada por The Mirror, la experta en lenguaje corporal Judi James dijo era evidente que ellos trataron de hacer una declaración mientras coordinaban sus trajes.
La experta comparó a Meghan con la Primera Dama de los Estados Unidos, Melania Trump: “El estilo parece una declaración de poder ya que refleja de cerca el aspecto reciente de Melania Trump, y el lenguaje corporal de Meghan “refleja ese estado de ánimo de estrella, la confianza y la resistencia”.
El lunes 9 de marzo la pareja participará de su último evento oficial con toda la familia real con motivo del Día de la Commonwealth.
More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall — marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. The Duke, who is Captain General @RoyalMarines joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity. #MFM2020 Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
