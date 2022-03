“Estoy harto de todos ustedes”: joven sufre ataque homofóbico en el tren de NY

WANTED-ASSAULT: 3/19/22 at approx. 2:22 PM, northbound 'A' train at W 190 St @NYPD34PCT Manhattan. The suspect began spitting at a 22 Y/O male vic before attacking him & ripping out his hair while making anti-gay remarks. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/3O2pKR4JxI