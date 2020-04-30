$!Dominican president of Hostos Community College will work closely with students and communities

She is an all-around professional and social worker. Also, with a long list of awards and honors and a well-known published author.

Her work also includes close relationships with the local elected leadership of communities. Trying not only to facilitate grants and scholarships estimated in around 12 million dollars to students but also improving transportation, mentoring, advising and job-readiness.

As president of that institution, student retention rose, enrollment doubled from 6,128 to 7,293 in 5 years, and graduation awards grew from 521 to 1,231. The NVCC became the first community college to confer over a 1,000 graduation awards in Connecticut, says the Biography and News site PeoplePill.com

She was born in Dominican Republic and migrated to the United States when only 13 years old. As a professor, she served for many years teaching Spanish and Latin American Literature in The City University of New York. She also became the first Dominican president of Naugatuck Valley Community College in 2008.

The new President of the Hostos Community College, Daisy Cocco de Filippis, holds a Ph.D. in Spanish Language and a M. Phil. in Spanish Literature from the Graduate School and University Center of CUNY, as well as an M.A. in Spanish Literature and a B.A. in Spanish and English Literatures summa cum laude from Queens College, CUNY.

A published author and literary critic, her scholarly work is recognized internationally as pioneering the field of Dominican women studies and Dominican authors in the United States.

So, we reached out to interview her and have some insights about the challenges that COVID-19 presents in her new position. The pandemic has certainly shaped our way of life and the education system is to be one of the most affected, especially in the Latino community of New York.

I would like to start by asking: What does it feel to be from Dominican origin and reach that position?

I am very proud of being Dominican-born and of having dedicated my scholarly work to write about the contributions of Dominicans to humanity, in the area of Literature. I am grateful for the generous support of many teachers, both in the Dominican Republic and in New York. The Dominican Blue Book's article on my trajectory can be found on the website of the CUNY Dominican Institute.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has modified the norms and strategies of education around the world. How do you plan to face this challenge in order to continue the educational process and affect it as little as possible?

Hostos Community College is an innovative and generous institution that has over the years responded in multiple educational ways in support of our students and communities. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its continued success as we move forward. The implementation of different teaching modalities, integrating technology, submitting multiple grant applications in support of our students and communities will drive a significant part of my work.

Surely, virtual classes are a solution, but do you think the results are the same for students?

Online classes, ably supported by academic tutoring, coaching and advising have had good results during this crisis. We all look forward to the healing of our communities and our coming together to enjoy on the ground teaching once medical and state authorities deem it safe.

It is very likely that many processes are now slower. Have the state educational authorities proposed an extension of time to comply with the programs? What do you think about this?

There is much discussion taking place in higher education about proceeding with social distancing in a thoughtful and deliberate manner. I assume my position at Hostos on August 1, and I plan to work with colleagues on strategies to support student completions of courses, as necessary.

In the case of students of Latino origin, what plans do you have for them?

I am an immigrant who owes her education and access to opportunity to The City University of New York, the greatest Urban university in the U.S. Hostos is one of its seven community colleges. Hostos was founded to respond to the educational needs of communities in the South Bronx and Latinx make up a large portion of those communities. I intend to continue that proud history supporting our students by continuing, creating or enhancing student-support strategies that have proven to be effective with our population.

Could the new immigration regulations affect those scholarship students or those in the process of changing their status, or even those who are about to graduate and have plans to settle in the country? What do you think can help with this situation?

Hostos and CUNY institutions work well with the communities they serve in support of our students. As an outcome of the pandemic there are philanthropic opportunities and community-based groups who are working to support our students. My intention is to submit grant applications and to collaborate with community partners.

Finally, with this world situation, which could repeat again in the future, do you think that universities should go deeper into scientific research applied to medicine, biology, technology, etc.?

I believe there is already evidence that universities have focused research efforts to support solutions for these new health challenges.

___

*Write us your concerns, suggestions and comments to redaccionusa@diariolibre.com.