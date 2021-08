Ansiedad, dolor y pena por el cambio climático en Honduras

Alejandro Mejia, 80, and his wife, Petrona Caballero, 80, stand for a portrait at the site of their home destroyed by a landslide triggered by hurricanes Eta and Iota in the village of La Reina, Honduras, Saturday, June 26, 2021. They had been living together here for 48 years. Mejia built his own house. 'I made a wooden box. I threw mud with pine needles on it and let it sun and dry for six days, protecting it from the rain.' Caballero says, 'In one's own home, one rests one's thoughts. ... I feel a wound, an affliction in my chest. We will suffer from now on.'