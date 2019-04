$!Dominicanos se sienten inseguros al caminar de noche por sus sectores

Percentage of people who do not feel safe walking alone at night where they live:

????Venezuela 88%

????El Salvador 72%

????Dominican Republic 67%

????Gabon 67%

????Liberia 65%

????Brazil 64%

????Afghanistan 64%

????South Africa 63%

????Botswana 62%

????Mauritania 61% pic.twitter.com/oOZRHVEktE