$!Jets: QB Sam Darnold recibe alta y será titular ante Cowboys

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in East Rutherford, N.J. Darnold has been cleared by doctors to play this week after he missed three games while recovering from mononucleosis. The Jets announced in a Twitter post that Darnold will start Sunday at home against Dallas. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)