$!Parlamento de la UE declara una “emergencia climática”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, third right, and Frans Timmermans, second right, first vice-President of the European Commission, pose for a family photo with European Commissioners at the European Parliament Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Ursula von der Leyen told the EU plenary in Strasbourg, France, shortly before she and her team of commissioners were approved in vote of 461/157 with 89 abstentions , that she would work on 'a European Green Deal' so the EU can continue to be a global leader on the climate change issue.