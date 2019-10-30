Congreso de los Estados Unidos

Renuncia congresista estadounidense Katie Hill, tras publicación de fotos íntimas

  • Se investiga si tuvo una relación sexual con un compañero de su equipo
Hill manifestó que su renuncia es lo más difícil que ha hecho.

La congresista Katie Hill renunció a su escaño en el Congreso de Estados Unidos después de revelaciones de su vida sexual y también de publicación de fotos íntimas.

El Comité de Ética de la Cámara de Representantes inició la pasada semana una investigación para conocer si Hill mantuvo una relación sexual con un asistente del Congreso, algo que está prohibido.

