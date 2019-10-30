$!Renuncia congresista estadounidense Katie Hill, tras publicación de fotos íntimas

La congresista Katie Hill renunció a su escaño en el Congreso de Estados Unidos después de revelaciones de su vida sexual y también de publicación de fotos íntimas.
El Comité de Ética de la Cámara de Representantes inició la pasada semana una investigación para conocer si Hill mantuvo una relación sexual con un asistente del Congreso, algo que está prohibido.
Hill manifestó que su renuncia es lo más difícil que ha hecho.
It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.— Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019
