Una app permite redadas globales contra crimen organizado

LA HAYA, Holanda (AP) — Una operación global relacionada con una plataforma de comunicaciones cifradas desarrollada por el FBI ha dado pie a redadas y detenciones en todo el mundo que asestaron “un golpe sin precedentes” a pandillas criminales, según dijeron las autoridades el martes.

La Operación Escudo Troyano incluyó operaciones policiales en 16 países. Más de 800 sospechosos fueron detenidos y se incautaron más de 32 toneladas de drogas -entre cocaína, cannabis, anfetaminas y metanfetaminas-, así como 250 armas de fuego, 55 autos de lujo y más de 148 millones de dólares en efectivo y criptomonedas.

“La Operación Escudo Troyano es un gran ejemplo de loq ue puede lograrse cuando fuerzas de seguridad socias de todo el mundo trabajan juntas y desarrollan herramientas investigadoras de vanguardia para detectar, interferir y desmantelar organizaciones criminales transnacionales”, dijo Calvin Shivers, director asistente de la División de Investigación Criminal del FBI, en una conferencia de prensa en La Haya.

La comandante de la policía federal australiana, Jennifer Hearst, lo describió como “un punto de inflexión en la historia de las fuerzas de seguridad globales”.

La operación asestó “un golpe sin precedentes a redes criminales, y esto es mundial”, dijo la jefa de la Policía Nacional holandesa, Jannine van den Berg.

La base para las operaciones se planteó cuando agencias de seguridad desarticularon otras dos plataformas cifradas, EncroChat y Sky ECC. Eso dejó a bandas criminales que trafican con drogas y organizan negocios clandestinos en todo el mundo en busca de nuevos celulares seguros.

El FBI tenía justo lo que necesitaban. Una app llamada ANOM que se instaló en celulares modificados.

“Había un vacío creado por una falta de estas plataformas cifradas”, dijo Shivers. “Eso creó una oportunidad de colaboración con nuestros socios internacionales, no sólo para desarrollar la herramienta concreta, sino también para desarrollar el proceso de recopilación de inteligencia y de distribución de la información”.

The FBI had just what they needed. An app called ANOM that was installed on modified mobile phones.

“There was a void that was created by a lack of these encrypted platforms,” said Shivers. “So that created an opportunity for collaboration with our international partners, to not only develop the specific tool but also to develop the process of gathering the intelligence and disseminating the intelligence.”

The app formed the backbone of Trojan Shield, an operation led by the FBI that also involved the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the European Union police agency Europol and law enforcement agencies in more than a dozen countries.

The ANOM app was popular and got more popular as criminals told one another it was a safe platform. Over the past 18 months, the FBI provided encrypted devices to more than 300 crime gangs operating in more than 100 countries. That allowed police to look over the shoulders of criminals as they discussed hits, drug shipments and other crimes.

Intelligence gathered and analyzed “enabled us to prevent murders. It led to the seizure of drugs that led to the seizure of weapons. And it helped prevent a number of crimes,” Shivers said.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities in Australia and New Zealand said they’d dealt a huge blow to organized crime after hundreds of criminals were tricked into using the messaging app.

Australian authorities said they arrested 224 people and seized more than four tons of drugs and $35 million in an ongoing operation that dates back three years. New Zealand police said they had arrested 35 people and seized drugs and assets worth millions of dollars.

“Today, the Australian government, as part of a global operation, has struck a heavy blow against organized crime,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. “Not just in this country, but one that will echo around organized crime around the world.”

European police last year delivered a major blow to organized crime after cracking an encrypted communications network, known as EncroChat, used by criminal gangs across the continent.

In March, Belgian police arrested dozens of people after cracking another encrypted chat system, called Sky ECC, and seizing more than 17 tons of cocaine.

The latest operation went even further.

“The success of Operation Trojan Shield is a result of tremendous innovation, dedication and unprecedented international collaboration,” Shivers said. “And the results are staggering.”

____

Perry informó desde Wellington, Nueva Zelanda.