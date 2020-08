Uruguay reabre museos y salas de espectáculos tras COVID

Wearing a face mask and plastic gloves amid the spread of new coronavirus, Enrique Aguerre, director of the National Museum of Visual Arts, waits for visitors on the second-day of reopening the museum in Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. After more than four months closed due to restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, movie houses, museums and theaters re-opened nationwide on Monday, with social distancing protocols.