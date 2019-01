$!El hielo antártico se derrite 6 veces más rápido que hace 40 años

* *

In this Dec. 7, 2018, photo provided by Wayne Dunn, tourists aboard a Zodiak raft prepare for the ride to shore on the Western Peninsula of Antarctica. Forty educators participated in the 2018 class of Grosvenor Teacher Fellows, a program that leads visits to the Antarctic area of the globe and the Galapagos Islands for the ultimate hands-on experience in professional development. (Wayne Dunn via AP) ( )