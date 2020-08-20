$!Pompeo: agradecido con RD por votar para extender el embargo de armas a Irán

El secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, agradeció este martes a República Dominicana por votar para extender el embargo de armas a Irán en el Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas.
Pompeo publicó el mensaje a través de su cuenta de Twitter, con una fotografía junto al representante dominicano ante el organismo, el embajador José Singer Wisinger.
“Agradecemos su apoyo mientras trabajamos para evitar que Irán obtenga acceso a armas nuevas y ponderosas”, agregó.
Grateful to the Dominican Republic for standing with the United States and voting to extend the arms embargo on Iran at the @UN Security Council. We appreciate their support as we work to prevent Iran from gaining access to new and powerful weapons. pic.twitter.com/SfWWSA31PJ— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 21, 2020