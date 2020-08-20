Geopolítica

Pompeo: agradecido con RD por votar para extender el embargo de armas a Irán

  • El secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos ofreció esta declaración en Twitter
El secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, y el embajador José Singer Weisinger, enviado espacial de República Dominicana ante el Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas (CSNU). (Fuente externa )

El secretario de Estado de los Estados Unidos, Mike Pompeo, agradeció este martes a República Dominicana por votar para extender el embargo de armas a Irán en el Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas.

Pompeo publicó el mensaje a través de su cuenta de Twitter, con una fotografía junto al representante dominicano ante el organismo, el embajador José Singer Wisinger.

“Agradecemos su apoyo mientras trabajamos para evitar que Irán obtenga acceso a armas nuevas y ponderosas”, agregó.

