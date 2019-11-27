$!At least six injured tourists were transferred to Santo Domingo

Six of the Russian tourists have been transferred to Santo Domingo, while the Dominican bus driver remains in 'critical and delicate' conditions at the Hospital Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia, in Higüey, Dr. María Isabel Hurtado told Efe agency, Emergency supervisor of the health center.

The accident occurred when the bus was supposed to leave the gimbal, which caused the driver to lose control and collide with a truck of a sausage company, on the highway that connects Santo Domingo with the tourist complex of Punta Cana (east ), as reported by Digesett in a statement.

At least 41 people were injured after the crash between a bus carrying Russian tourists and a truck in the east of the Dominican Republic, the Directorate General of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett) reported.

Some of the people transferred to the capital have suffered amputations; two men and four women have been sent, 'said the professional, after ensuring that 21 of the injured Russians were admitted to the hospital.

Hurtado said that the efforts to transfer patients to Santo Domingo were carried out by the Russian embassy in the Dominican Republic and by the tour operator who brought them to the country.

He also reported that an 11-year-old Russian girl is in stable conditions in the hospital and that tomorrow she could be discharged.

The rest of the injured were admitted to hospitals in Punta Cana and the city of Higüey, although the sources did not report their health status.

The incident occurred near the highway crossing with the road that leads to the town of San Rafael del Yuma, in the province of La Altagracia (east), according to the source.

Tourists were heading to La Romana airport, in the east of the country, where they planned to take a flight, said the head of the Fire Department.

A team from the Department of Traffic Accident Investigations made a survey of the facts, according to Digesett.

The transit agency reported that the vehicle was taken off the road and that the authorities are in contact with the Russian embassy in the country.