$!Vanessa Bryant: “Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido”

“Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido”. Estas fueron una las frases que escribió Vanessa Bryant en honor a su esposo Kobe y su hija Gianna de 13 años, y otras siete personas que perecieron en un accidente de helicóptero el mes pasado.
“No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo”, dijo Vanessa. “Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí. Dios, desearía que estuvieran aquí y que esta pesadilla hubiera terminado. Orando por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor, continúen orando por todos”.
“Se siente mal”, agregó. “¡¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad ?! Estoy tan enojada. Tenía tanta vida que vivir”.
Vanessa dice que una de las cosas que la mantienen tan fuerte durante este tiempo increíblemente difícil es el ejemplo que siente que necesita para sus tres hijas.
“Loco, no estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri”, dijo Vanessa. “Sé que lo que siento es normal. Es parte del proceso de duelo. Solo quería compartir en caso de que haya alguien por ahí que haya experimentado una pérdida como esta”.
Un servicio conmemorativo para la leyenda de la NBA y su hija está programado para el 24 de febrero en el Staples Center.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.