$!Vanessa Bryant publica emotivo mensaje tras la muerte de su esposo e hija

La viuda de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, hizo su primera declaración pública este miércoles, con la publicación de un emotivo mensaje en Instagram. “Mis niñas y yo queremos agradecer a los millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento. Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente las necesitamos”, así comenzó su mensaje.
“Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi esposo adorado, Kobe, el asombroso padre de nuestras hijas; y mi bella y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, reflexiva, maravillosa, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri”
.Vanessa Bryant continuó enviando sus condolencias a las familias de las otras siete víctimas del domingo. “Compartimos su dolor íntimamente. No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento”.
La leyenda de la NBA de 41 años, su hija Gianna, de 13 años, y otras siete personas murieron el domingo por la mañana en el sur de California en un accidente de helicóptero. Vanessa Bryant dijo que sentía que Kobe y Gianna estaban iluminando el camino para ella y sus otras tres hijas.
“No estoy segura de lo que nuestras vidas tienen más allá de hoy, y es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos. Pero nos despertamos todos los días, tratando de seguir presionando porque Kobe y nuestra bebé, Gigi, nos están iluminando el camino “, escribió.
Más temprano, Vanessa Bryant cambió su foto de perfil de Instagram por una que muestra a sus esposo y a Gianna compartiendo un momento tierno.
En la foto de perfil, Kobe Bryant lleva un atuendo de calentamiento del Clásico de Estrellas y se inclina para abrazar a Gianna. Los dos sonríen dulcemente mientras se abrazan.
Ella tenía privada su cuenta de Instagram después del accidente. El miércoles, volvió a ser pública con la nueva imagen de perfil y ganó casi 2 millones de seguidores. Vanessa y Kobe Bryant se casaron en 2001.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️