VIDEO: Stephen Curry lanza la primera bola en un juego de béisbol

Behind the arc or on the mound, he puts the ??⛳️⚾️ where it needs to be. @StephenCurry30 closes out the 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ #SC30AsiaTour by throwing out the first pitch for the @yomuri giants✌️???? #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/SRsW62flPV