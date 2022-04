Shohei Ohtani pega otro jonrón y los Angelinos doblegan a los Vigilantes

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net/images/2022/04/17/un-jugador-de-béisbol-con-jugadores-en-sus-manos-8b7edf9e.jpg

Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Matt Duffy (5) after scoring in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)