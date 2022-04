Justin Verlander luce dominante y los Astros blanquean a los Marineros

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net/images/2022/04/17/un-jugador-de-béisbol-con-espectadores-070d9c1b.jpg

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander follows through on a pitch during the eighth inning of the teams baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. Verlander allowed three hits in eight innings as the Astros won 4-0. (AP/TED S. WARREN)