De la Cruz se roba cuatro almodillas y se une a privilegiada lista

Elly De La Cruz is up to 30 SB



only others with 30+ SB in their team´s 1st 44 games, since 1901:



1996 Kenny Lofton

1988 Rickey Henderson

1987 Vince Coleman

1986 Henderson

1982 Henderson

1981 Tim Raines

1974 Lou Brock https://t.co/ndMozQNVpc