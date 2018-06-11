En otra gran campaña, Jean Segura pelea tres lideratos

REDACCIÓN DL. El buen momento que viven los Marineros de Seattle tienen al dominicano Jean Segura como gran protagonista, compitiendo por los lideratos de bateo, carreras anotadas, imparables y bases robadas en la Liga Americana.
En la Nacional, Ketel Marte va igualado en el departamento de triples.
Líderes en la Liga Americana
BATEO_Betts, Boston, .359; Altuve, Houston, .342; Segura, Seattle, .337; Simmons, Los Ángeles, .330; Castellanos, Detroit, .321; Brantley, Cleveland, .319; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .318; Martínez, Boston, .316; Rosario, Minnesota, .313; Machado, Baltimore, .312.
CARRERAS ANOTADAS_Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Ángeles, 52; Springer, Houston, 51; Segura, Seattle, 49; Lindor, Cleveland, 48; Benintendi, Boston, 47; Judge, Nueva York, 44; Ramírez, Cleveland, 44; Martínez, Boston, 42.
IMPULSADAS_Martínez, Boston, 54; Machado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Judge, Nueva York, 45; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 43.
HITS_Altuve, Houston, 93; Segura, Seattle, 88; Castellanos, Detroit, 84; Machado, Baltimore, 77; Rosario, Minnesota, 77; Springer, Houston, 77; Lindor, Cleveland, 76; Martínez, Boston, 75; Jay, Arizona, 73.
DOBLES_Escobar, Minnesota, 26; Abreu, Chicago, 25; Castellanos, Detroit, 22; Andújar, Nueva York, 21; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Merrifield, Kansas City, 20; Pillar, Toronto, 20; Betts, Boston, 19; Ramírez, Cleveland, 19.
TRIPLES_Sánchez, Chicago, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Hernández, Toronto, 5; Jones, Detroit, 4; Profar, Texas, 4; Smith, Tampa Bay, 4.
JONRONES_Martínez, Boston, 21; Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Trout, Los Ángeles, 19; Judge, Nueva York, 18; Machado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnación, Cleveland, 16.
BASES ROBADAS_Gordon, Seattle, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Segura, Seattle, 14; Anderson, Chicago, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Ángeles, 13; DeShields, Texas, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 12; RDavis, Cleveland, 11.
PITCHEO_Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, Nueva York, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Verlander, Houston, 8-2.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.45; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.99; Cole, Houston, 2.16; Severino, Nueva York, 2.28; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.30; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.62; Morton, Houston, 2.82; Sale, Boston, 2.83; Paxton, Seattle, 3.02; Skaggs, Los Ángeles, 3.08.
PONCHETES_Cole, Houston, 124; Sale, Boston, 120; Verlander, Houston, 113; Paxton, Seattle, 111; Bauer, Cleveland, 109; Severino, Nueva York, 109; Kluber, Cleveland, 103; Morton, Houston, 96; Happ, Toronto, 90; Snell, Tampa Bay, 89.