| 11 JUN 2018, 1:25 PM
En otra gran campaña, Jean Segura pelea tres lideratos

Jean Segura se barre a salvo frente al receptor de los Rangers, Robinson Chirinos, el 31 de mayo en Seattle.
REDACCIÓN DL. El buen momento que viven los Marineros de Seattle tienen al dominicano Jean Segura como gran protagonista, compitiendo por los lideratos de bateo, carreras anotadas, imparables y bases robadas en la Liga Americana.

En la Nacional, Ketel Marte va igualado en el departamento de triples.

Líderes en la Liga Americana

BATEO_Betts, Boston, .359; Altuve, Houston, .342; Segura, Seattle, .337; Simmons, Los Ángeles, .330; Castellanos, Detroit, .321; Brantley, Cleveland, .319; Duffy, Tampa Bay, .318; Martínez, Boston, .316; Rosario, Minnesota, .313; Machado, Baltimore, .312.

CARRERAS ANOTADAS_Betts, Boston, 52; Trout, Los Ángeles, 52; Springer, Houston, 51; Segura, Seattle, 49; Lindor, Cleveland, 48; Benintendi, Boston, 47; Judge, Nueva York, 44; Ramírez, Cleveland, 44; Martínez, Boston, 42.

IMPULSADAS_Martínez, Boston, 54; Machado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Judge, Nueva York, 45; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 43.

HITS_Altuve, Houston, 93; Segura, Seattle, 88; Castellanos, Detroit, 84; Machado, Baltimore, 77; Rosario, Minnesota, 77; Springer, Houston, 77; Lindor, Cleveland, 76; Martínez, Boston, 75; Jay, Arizona, 73.

DOBLES_Escobar, Minnesota, 26; Abreu, Chicago, 25; Castellanos, Detroit, 22; Andújar, Nueva York, 21; Lindor, Cleveland, 21; Bregman, Houston, 20; Merrifield, Kansas City, 20; Pillar, Toronto, 20; Betts, Boston, 19; Ramírez, Cleveland, 19.

TRIPLES_Sánchez, Chicago, 7; Benintendi, Boston, 5; Hernández, Toronto, 5; Jones, Detroit, 4; Profar, Texas, 4; Smith, Tampa Bay, 4.

JONRONES_Martínez, Boston, 21; Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; Trout, Los Ángeles, 19; Judge, Nueva York, 18; Machado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnación, Cleveland, 16.

BASES ROBADAS_Gordon, Seattle, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; Segura, Seattle, 14; Anderson, Chicago, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Ángeles, 13; DeShields, Texas, 12; Smith, Tampa Bay, 12; RDavis, Cleveland, 11.

PITCHEO_Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, Nueva York, 9-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Verlander, Houston, 8-2.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.45; Kluber, Cleveland, 1.99; Cole, Houston, 2.16; Severino, Nueva York, 2.28; Snell, Tampa Bay, 2.30; Bauer, Cleveland, 2.62; Morton, Houston, 2.82; Sale, Boston, 2.83; Paxton, Seattle, 3.02; Skaggs, Los Ángeles, 3.08.

PONCHETES_Cole, Houston, 124; Sale, Boston, 120; Verlander, Houston, 113; Paxton, Seattle, 111; Bauer, Cleveland, 109; Severino, Nueva York, 109; Kluber, Cleveland, 103; Morton, Houston, 96; Happ, Toronto, 90; Snell, Tampa Bay, 89.

Líderes en la Liga Nacional

BATEO_Gennett, Cincinnati, .340; Freeman, Atlanta, .340; Kemp, Los Ángeles, .338; Crawford, San Francisco, .338; Markakis, Atlanta, .327; Martínez, San Luis, .320; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, .319; Almora, Chicago, .317; Arenado, Colorado, .314; Votto, Cincinnati, .310.

CARRERAS ANOTADAS_Albies, Atlanta, 52; Blackmon, Colorado, 50; Pham, San Luis, 45; CTaylor, Los Ángeles, 44; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 43; Hernández, Filadelfia, 43; Yelich, Milwaukee, 42; Freeman, Atlanta, 41; Markakis, Atlanta, 41; Arenado, Colorado, 40.

IMPULSADAS_Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Gennett, Cincinnati, 47; Story, Colorado, 47; Báez, Chicago, 46; Freeman, Atlanta, 45; Rizzo, Chicago, 45; Harper, Washington, 43; Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Kemp, Los Ángeles, 41; Martínez, San Luis, 40.

HITS_Freeman, Atlanta, 85; Markakis, Atlanta, 85; Gennett, Cincinnati, 82; Crawford, San Francisco, 75; Anderson, Miami, 74; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 73; Albies, Atlanta, 72; Castro, Miami, 72; Votto, Cincinnati, 72.

DOBLES_Albies, Atlanta, 19; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; Hosmer, San Diego, 19; Markakis, Atlanta, 19; Bryant, Chicago, 18; Crawford, San Francisco, 18; McCutchen, San Francisco, 18; Carpenter, San Luis, 17; Castro, Miami, 17; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 17.

TRIPLES_KMarte, Arizona, 6; CTaylor, Los Ángeles, 6; Báez, Chicago, 5; Nimmo, Nueva York, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Contreras, Chicago, 4; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 4; Story, Colorado, 4.

JONRONES_Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 15; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Báez, Chicago, 14; Shaw, Milwaukee, 14; Story, Colorado, 14; Adams, Washington, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13.

BASES ROBADAS_Inciarte, Atlanta, 18; Turner, Washington, 18; MTaylor, Washington, 17; SMarte, Pittsburgh, 13; Cain, Milwaukee, 12; Dyson, Arizona, 10; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 10; Hernández, Filadelfia, 10; Jankowski, San Diego, 10.

PITCHEO_Scherzer, Washington, 10-2; Wacha, San Luis, 8-1; Lester, Chicago, 7-2; Mikolas, San Luis, 7-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-2; Nola, Filadelfia, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-3.

ERA_deGrom, Nueva York, 1.57; Scherzer, Washington, 2.00; Lester, Chicago, 2.22; Mikolas, San Luis, 2.27; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 2.31; Nola, Filadelfia, 2.35; Wacha, San Luis, 2.47; González, Washington, 2.65; Corbin, Arizona, 2.87; Newcomb, Atlanta, 2.92.

PONCHETES_Scherzer, Washington, 142; deGrom, Nueva York, 106; Corbin, Arizona, 105; Strasburg, Washington, 95; Foltynewicz, Atlanta, 88; Greinke, Arizona, 83; Velásquez, Filadelfia, 83; Gray, Colorado, 81; Nola, Filadelfia, 80; Smith, Miami, 79.

