Juan Luis Guerra y Joe Carter entre figuras que reaccionan a la muerte de Tony Fernández

Varias figuras han reaccionado al fallecimiento del exjugador dominicano Tony Fernández tras complicaciones por una enfermedad renal a los 57 años. El criollo es definido como un virtuoso torpedero que fue seleccionado cinco veces para el Juego de Estrellas en una carrera de 17 años en las Grandes Ligas y que fue pieza clave para que los Azulejos de Toronto se coronasen campeones de la Serie Mundial de 1993. Fernández fue desconectado de la respiración artificial la tarde del domingo, con su familia presente, en un hospital en Weston, Florida, informó Imrad Hallim, el director y cofundador de la fundación que lleva su nombre.

Su ex compañero de equipo Joe Carter escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: “Es muy triste escuchar sobre mi compañero de equipo, amigo y W.S. El campeón Tony Fernández esta mañana. No solo fue un gran jugador de pelota sino también un gran ser humano. Q.E.P.D. mi hermano. Todos te extrañaremos”.

El cantante y compositor Juan Luis Guerra utilizó a través de Instagram: “Ha llegado a la presencia del Señor nuestro querido y admirado Tony Fernández! ¡Gracia y paz a toda su familia!”.

Además varios deportistas mostraron su pesar sobre la muerte del exjugador.

