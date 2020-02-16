$!Juan Luis Guerra y Joe Carter entre figuras que reaccionan a la muerte de Tony Fernández

Varias figuras han reaccionado al fallecimiento del exjugador dominicano Tony Fernández tras complicaciones por una enfermedad renal a los 57 años. El criollo es definido como un virtuoso torpedero que fue seleccionado cinco veces para el Juego de Estrellas en una carrera de 17 años en las Grandes Ligas y que fue pieza clave para que los Azulejos de Toronto se coronasen campeones de la Serie Mundial de 1993. Fernández fue desconectado de la respiración artificial la tarde del domingo, con su familia presente, en un hospital en Weston, Florida, informó Imrad Hallim, el director y cofundador de la fundación que lleva su nombre.
Su ex compañero de equipo Joe Carter escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: “Es muy triste escuchar sobre mi compañero de equipo, amigo y W.S. El campeón Tony Fernández esta mañana. No solo fue un gran jugador de pelota sino también un gran ser humano. Q.E.P.D. mi hermano. Todos te extrañaremos”.
El cantante y compositor Juan Luis Guerra utilizó a través de Instagram: “Ha llegado a la presencia del Señor nuestro querido y admirado Tony Fernández! ¡Gracia y paz a toda su familia!”.
Además varios deportistas mostraron su pesar sobre la muerte del exjugador.
My heart is so heavy at the loss of former teammate, friend, and Champion Tony Fernandez. My prayers go out to his wife and their entire family. I will never forget this man. He influenced my life in a positive way. He made everyone around him better. RIP my brother. pic.twitter.com/lMZpgYqKed— Todd Stottlemyre (@ToddStottlemyre) February 16, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about Tony Fernandez passing. A great teammate and friend. A pitchers dream to have him at shortstop when your pitching. One of the best ever. R.I.P. my friend.— david wells (@BoomerWells33) February 16, 2020
Rest In Peace to Blue Jays Legend Tony Fernandez. Always such a professional and loved watching you play! pic.twitter.com/gFyFgzY76V— Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) February 16, 2020
So sad to hear about the passing of Tony Fernandez -my hitting and life mentor and awesome teammate. We referred to him as Yoda, the true master. Like Yoda, I know he will continue to shine on our world from the other side. All my prayers to his wonderful fam— Shawn Green (@shawngreen15) February 16, 2020
We join the baseball community in mourning the loss of Tony Fernández.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 16, 2020
Tony's game-winning home run in the top of the 11th inning in game 6 of the 1997 ALCS sent us to the World Series.
Tony will be remembered as a kind man who was enjoyable to work with. pic.twitter.com/V8mw7zNo8x
Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark issued the following statement on the passing of Tony Fernández: pic.twitter.com/K0b740Ne5N— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) February 16, 2020
We join the entire baseball community in mourning the loss of former Padre Tony Fernández. pic.twitter.com/JXH11V2kV1— San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 16, 2020
Sad to hear the passing of Tony Fernandez. I used to love to watch that sweet swing. At age 37 he was hitting .400 close to the all-star break! Yes .400 for 4 months. Insane. Now you know kids. #RIP pic.twitter.com/0E0s53zLGV— Paul Lo Duca (@paulloduca16) February 16, 2020