$!Peloteros de Grandes Ligas envían su apoyo a David Ortiz

La noticia de que David Ortiz recibió un disparo este domingo en el club nocturno de la zona oriental corrió en varios minutos en las redes sociales. Varios jugadores de Grandes Ligas reaccionaron entre ellos Mike Trout y Alex Rodríguez.
Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family. https://t.co/IlE2v4g38t— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 10, 2019
Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz... ????????????— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019
I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.— Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019
Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI
Keeping @davidortiz in my prayers. God willing he will be okay and recover quick. ????????— Gleyber Torres (@TorresGleyber) June 10, 2019
Praying for Big Papi. Oraciones con @davidortiz. Fuerza Big Papi. ????— Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) June 10, 2019
Pull thru Big Papi????. Dang what a world we live in??— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 10, 2019
Prayers up for my bro @davidortiz man. One of the best human beings I’ve ever met. Hate seeing that. Hoping for the best! ????— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 10, 2019
Que Dios pase sus manos benditas sobre ti. Eres un guerrero y pronto estarás con nosotros.— Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) June 10, 2019
My brother I am praying for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/cL1hYAb6D1
Big Prayers for a speedy recovery to mi Gente @davidortiz. Been a tough last 12 hours for a lot of us in the baseball world and to all the people Big Papi has impacted. Stay Strong Ortiz... https://t.co/SVnFsyrOAc— 10 (@SimplyAJ10) June 10, 2019
Papi the Millar family prays for strength and courage during this brutal attempt to cause harm to such a great man! A man that has never said no to an autograph or high five from a little boy or girl.... sorry for... https://t.co/37p5Zo5hbM— Kevin Millar (@KMillar15) June 10, 2019
Just landed in LA! Prayers up for Big Papi and his family! So happy to hear the encouraging news of a full recovery. #GodBless— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) June 10, 2019
Looking forward to seeing that smile again Big Homie. When the odds seemed against you that’s when you were at your best, now we need you one more time!! They can’t keep you down Big Papi ?????? rest well hermano! pic.twitter.com/pr6C5mi6Yo— Jimmy Rollins (@JimmyRollins11) June 10, 2019