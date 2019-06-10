Grandes Ligas

Peloteros de Grandes Ligas envían su apoyo a David Ortiz

Yamell Rossi Jesni - República Dominicana
La noticia de que David Ortiz recibió un disparo este domingo en el club nocturno de la zona oriental corrió en varios minutos en las redes sociales. Varios jugadores de Grandes Ligas reaccionaron entre ellos Mike Trout y Alex Rodríguez.

