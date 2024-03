Scottie Scheffler gana el Arnold Palmer Invitational

Ranks this week for Scottie Scheffler:



T1 in 3-Putt Avoidance (0)

1st in Putting Average (1.58)

1st in SG: Off-the-Tee (+1.262)

T1 in Bogey Avoidance (9.72%%)

T1 in Par 4 Scoring Average (3.90)

1st in Par 5 Scoring Average (4.20)

1st in SG: Around-the-Green (+0.947) pic.twitter.com/0hho67RU1c