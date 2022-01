Al Attiyah se acerca su cuarto título en autos; todo es posible en motos

Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and French copilot Mathieu Baumel of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team in action during stage 8 of the Rally Dakar 2022 between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir, Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2022. (Arabia Saudita, Catar) (EFE/EPA/Yoan Valat)