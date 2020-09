$!BOY, la línea de belleza de Chanel destinada al hombre moderno

View this post on Instagram

BOY DE CHANEL. A makeup and skincare line for men. For a natural or intense look. Natural look: @Ruben_Boa is wearing BOY DE CHANEL FORTIFYING GEL MOISTURIZER to hydrate the skin, BOY DE CHANEL CONCEALER and BOY DE CHANEL FOUNDATION to correct and even out the complexion, BOY DE CHANEL EYEBROW PENCIL to fill in and easily define the brows, BOY DE CHANEL LIP BALM to smooth and moisturize the lips. Intense look: @Ruben_Boa is wearing BOY DE CHANEL FORTIFYING GEL MOISTURIZER to hydrate the skin, BOY DE CHANEL CONCEALER and BOY DE CHANEL FOUNDATION to correct and even out the complexion, BOY DE CHANEL EYEBROW PENCIL and a black shade of BOY DE CHANEL 3-IN-1 EYE PENCIL applied as a kohl to emphasize the eyes, BOY DE CHANEL LIP BALM to smooth and moisturize the lips. Available in select markets.