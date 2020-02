$!Hermès se adentra en la industria de maquillaje con ‘Rouge Hermès’

View this post on Instagram

Yes please. For the first time in its 183 year history @hermes is in the makeup business with the launch of Rouge Hermès. The range of lipsticks inspired from an archive of 75,000 silk swatches and 900 leather shades. The packaging is plastic free made from the same metals used for its handbag hardware and refillable. Hermès plans to launch a new cosmetics category every 6 months for the near future.