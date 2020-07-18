$!Danae Mercer, la modelo que revela los trucos de las influencers para lucir perfectas en Instagram

Admitámoslo. A muchas nos pasa que al entrar a revisar el feed de nuestro Instagram nos ataca la depresión, pues allí solo encontramos mujeres con cuerpos perfectos que nos hacen desear vernos tan espectaculares como ellas. Sin embargo, y como dice el famoso refrán, nos olvidamos de que no todo lo que brilla es oro, y lo que vemos en redes sociales no está exento.
Ese es el mensaje que ha querido impulsar la modelo y periodista Danae Mercer (@danaemercer), quien a través de su cuenta de Instagram comparte fotos en las que muestra su figura tal cual es: con celulitis, estrías, flacidez y algunas libritas de más en ciertas zonas, pero al mismo tiempo pone al descubierto esos truquitos que usan las influencers para lucir cuerpos de revista en sus perfiles, que nada tienen que ver con Photoshop.
CELLULITE to BUMBUM in three seconds flat? Is it magic? A weird pill? A crazy dose of photoshop? Or, hey, how about just lighting. Lighting matters SO MUCH in fitness photos and videos. Just look at the difference as I move from sun into shade. So what’s the ‘secret’? Direct light, like the sunlight from the window, can be really harsh. It shows all the wobbly wibbly bits and stretchmarks and soft parts of me. Softer light, like the diffused shade from the window, is generally gentler. It smooths and flattens. The same goes for outdoors. It’s why people shoot at sunrise or sunset - the ‘golden hours’. You get those same flattering shades. Today I just wanted to pull back the curtain a bit. Remind you how easy it is to filter and frame things so they look perfect - even without ever using a touch of photoshop. But more than that, far more than that, I want to say how your cellulite, Your stretchmarks, Those are so gosh darn normal. So common. So BEAUTIFUL. And so WORTHY of seeing the sun. ☀️ #cellulite #stretchmarks #socialmediavsreality #normalizenormalbodies #iweigh #whstrong
En uno de sus videos, la modelo habla de la importancia de saber jugar con la luz, y es que mientras más luz natural o artificial haya en el lugar que tomarás la foto, más se marcarán esas ‘imperfecciones’ del cuerpo de las que tanto nos acomplejamos. “En las sombras mis celulitis desaparecen. En la luz directa aparecen para saludar, y esto es bastante común. Es lo mismo que en el amanecer y el mediodía. Al amanecer la luz lateral suave tiende a eliminar los bultos y las protuberancias. Al mediodía, esa luz es de arriba hacia abajo y bastante agresiva hace que las celulitis y las estrías estén completamente expuestas”, asegura.
⌛️ HOURGLASS SELFIE SECRETS ⏳ Get an hourglass shape in 10 seconds flat, no WAIST TRAINERS or weird CLING FILM WRAPS required. Here’s how I did it: ❣️Wedgie to create longer leg lines ❣️Pull out bum flesh to make hips and legs look bigger, waist smaller ❣️Knees together for the same ❣️Legs pointed down toward camera so they appear longer ❣️ Core tight ❣️Chest puffed out to appear larger ❣️ Exhale all the air And BAM take the photo! So next time some dodgy company tries to convince you that you must SQUISH YOUR ORGANS TOGETHER with a waist trainer, remember this: Social media is filtered and posed. Cling film wraps with cinnamon on the inside will never change your shape. And you are far more INCREDIBLE than a split second staged photo could ever even hope to be. Hourglass shape or straight shape or any shape at all. You got this girl. x #instavsreality #instagramvsreality #selfacceptance #photohacks #selflove
En otro post resalta la diferencia que puede hacer una buena postura: no es lo mismo estar con el cuerpo rejalado, como normalmente lo tenemos cuando nos sentamos, que cuando nos sumimos, erguimos la espalda y echamos los hombros hacia atrás, ¿cierto? Y Danae pasa a explicar el secreto para tener figura de reloj de arena en fotos en bikini: “Sube los extremos del pantie del bikini encima de tus caderas para crear líneas de pierna más largas; saca la masa de tu trasero a los lados para que las caderas y las piernas se vean más grandes, y la cintura más pequeña; junta tus rodillas; coloca tus piernas apuntando a la cámara para que luzcan más largas; aprieta la barriga; infla el pecho para que parezca más grande”.
Want a social media BOOTIE? Or, hey, ever wonder how all that fitspo ALWAYS have perky patooties? Well here you go. Angles. Positioning. Flexing. Camera movement. Mix it all together and you've got one super defined derrier. Which is OK. Which is cool. But it's also important to remember that very few folks really walk around with the fitspo tushies like we see online. Some peachy people train crazy hard (like the incredible @zoehappyfit ) and some have epic genetics. Some just know how to work the camera. So just a small note to say that instagram, social media, it's not real -- even if it's great for photography tips. Good luck out there folks. Peaches and all. #instagramvsreality #weartheshorts #glutes
Para un trasero perfecto en Instagram la modelo también tiene el truco: solo debes buscar tu ángulo, posicionarte flexionado el trasero para que se vea más tonificado, moverte de lado mirando a la cámara para que tu cintura se vea más delgada y ponerte en puntillas para lucir esbelta. “Mezcla todo y obtendrás una retaguardia súper definida”.
Cellulite and stretchmarks are SO GOSH DARN NORMAL. So let’s rewrite the conversation. Let’s flip the switch. Let’s eliminate the stigma together. Because whatever we do now, for us, for this moment, it echoes into tomorrow. It speaks to the teens in my inbox who feel they are never thin enough. To the girls who are sliding their calories lower and lower. To the boy who asked me if it’s normal that he has stretchmarks too. It tells them these bodily things are HUMAN and they happen and no, no, they are NOT SHAMEFUL. Even if, for so very long, the silence and the fact they sit hidden in the shadows has suggested otherwise. So let’s stand together today ladies. Let’s WEAR THOSE SHORTS and wear those swimsuits. And change the way we speak about our bodies. In our hearts. In our heads. And to the many little ones that hear. . . . #iweigh #feminist #stretchmarks #strengthmarks #selflove #celluliteisnormal #womenirl
Pero si te detienes a ver el perfil de Danaer, quien sufrió de desórdenes alimenticios en una etapa de su vida, no es difícil deducir que su intención es hacerle ver a las mujeres que muchas veces se frustran deseando tener ese cuerpo perfecto que ven en redes que ni siquiera existe en lugar de aceptarse. “No paro de recibir mensajes de chicas muy jóvenes que piensan que nunca están lo suficientemente delgadas y reducen cada día más su ingesta de calorías o de chicos que me preguntan si es normal tener estrías. Yo les respondo que no deberían de avergonzarse nunca de sus cuerpos. Todas estas cosas se han mantenido en silencio durante demasiado tiempo", sostiene en uno de sus videos.