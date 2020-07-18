$!Danae Mercer, la modelo que revela los trucos de las influencers para lucir perfectas en Instagram

Admitámoslo. A muchas nos pasa que al entrar a revisar el feed de nuestro Instagram nos ataca la depresión, pues allí solo encontramos mujeres con cuerpos perfectos que nos hacen desear vernos tan espectaculares como ellas. Sin embargo, y como dice el famoso refrán, nos olvidamos de que no todo lo que brilla es oro, y lo que vemos en redes sociales no está exento.

En otro post resalta la diferencia que puede hacer una buena postura: no es lo mismo estar con el cuerpo rejalado, como normalmente lo tenemos cuando nos sentamos, que cuando nos sumimos, erguimos la espalda y echamos los hombros hacia atrás, ¿cierto? Y Danae pasa a explicar el secreto para tener figura de reloj de arena en fotos en bikini: “Sube los extremos del pantie del bikini encima de tus caderas para crear líneas de pierna más largas; saca la masa de tu trasero a los lados para que las caderas y las piernas se vean más grandes, y la cintura más pequeña; junta tus rodillas; coloca tus piernas apuntando a la cámara para que luzcan más largas; aprieta la barriga; infla el pecho para que parezca más grande”.

Pero si te detienes a ver el perfil de Danaer, quien sufrió de desórdenes alimenticios en una etapa de su vida, no es difícil deducir que su intención es hacerle ver a las mujeres que muchas veces se frustran deseando tener ese cuerpo perfecto que ven en redes que ni siquiera existe en lugar de aceptarse. “No paro de recibir mensajes de chicas muy jóvenes que piensan que nunca están lo suficientemente delgadas y reducen cada día más su ingesta de calorías o de chicos que me preguntan si es normal tener estrías. Yo les respondo que no deberían de avergonzarse nunca de sus cuerpos. Todas estas cosas se han mantenido en silencio durante demasiado tiempo", sostiene en uno de sus videos.