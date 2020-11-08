$!¡Antes que Tom Hardy! Ya hay nuevo 007 después de Daniel Craig

No Time to Die será la vigesimoquinta película de James Bond producida por Eon Productions, además de ser la quinta y última participación de Daniel Craig en el personaje del popular agente secreto. Craig encarnó al personaje por primera vez en 2006, en Casino Royale y luego repitió en 2008, en Quantum of Solace; en 2012, en Skyfall; y en 2015, en Spectre.
Ahora, mientras se espera la llegada de la cinta para el 2021, también comenzaron los rumores sobre quién será el siguiente James Bond. Todos los cañones apuntan a Tom Hardy, aunque previamente a esto habrá alguien más en el papel de 007 y se trata la actriz Lashana Lynch.
En una reciente entrevista, Lynch confirmó que durante No Time to Die será la nueva 007, ya que Bond estará retirado por algunos años. La actriz asume que su caracterización será criticada por ser mujer y por su color de piel. "Soy una mujer negra. Si hubiese sido otra mujer negra elegida para el papel, la conversación hubiera sido la misma y hubiese recibido los mismos ataques, el mismo abuso. Solo debo recordarme a mí misma que la conversación está sucediendo y que seré parte de algo que será muy, muy revolucionario", dijo para Harper’s Bazaar.
Por supuesto, este papel no será definitivo y como dijimos más arriba ya se habla de Tom Hardy para encarnar al próximo James Bond. El personaje fue interpretado originalmente por el recientemente fallecido Sean Connery en Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice y Diamonds Are Forever. Luego sería interpretado por George Lazenby en On Her Majesty 's Secret Service.
Roger Moore tomaría el protagonismo de la saga en las películas Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy who Loved me, Moonraker, For your Eyes Only, Octopussy y A View to a Kill.
Timothy Dalton obtuvo el papel para dos cintas: The Living Daylights y Licence to Kill. Luego le llegó el turno a Pierce Brosnan para GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough y Die Another Day.