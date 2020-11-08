$!¡Antes que Tom Hardy! Ya hay nuevo 007 después de Daniel Craig

Por supuesto, este papel no será definitivo y como dijimos más arriba ya se habla de Tom Hardy para encarnar al próximo James Bond. El personaje fue interpretado originalmente por el recientemente fallecido Sean Connery en Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice y Diamonds Are Forever. Luego sería interpretado por George Lazenby en On Her Majesty 's Secret Service.

Roger Moore tomaría el protagonismo de la saga en las películas Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy who Loved me, Moonraker, For your Eyes Only, Octopussy y A View to a Kill.

Timothy Dalton obtuvo el papel para dos cintas: The Living Daylights y Licence to Kill. Luego le llegó el turno a Pierce Brosnan para GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough y Die Another Day.