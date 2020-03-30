Historia

Así se verían hoy estas 15 celebridades pasadas

  • Una cuenta de Instagram te muestra cómo se verían en la actualidad varias personalidades pasadas
Diario Libre - Estados Unidos
$!Así se verían hoy estas 15 celebridades pasadas
Esta cuenta de instagram recrea cómo se verían algunas personalidades históricas. (Shutterstock)

La diseñadora gráfica estadounidense Becca Saladín, creó una cuenta de Instagram llamada Royalty_now_, en donde mediante el uso de photoshop, recrea lo que sería el aspecto actual de diversas personalidades históricas, como Alejandro Magno, Ana Bolena, Napoleón Bonaparte entre otras.

Ana Bolena

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts...she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few :) Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate - and I don’t think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it’s the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day. Do you all have a favorite historic ghost story? Hope you all have a great holiday season! . Credit for left image: Wikimedia Commons, United States Public Domain, right image base: © Glenn Francis, www.pacificprodigital.com

Una publicación compartida de @ royalty_now_ el

Esta cuenta permite a los fanáticos de la historia y curiosos, ver como lucirían en la actualidad, aquellas personalidades que marcaron la historia del mundo. A su vez, la diseñadora realiza el mismo trabajo con estrellas de Hollywood, cantantes y demás artistas que ya no están.

Napoleón Bonaparte

El trabajo de Saladín se basa en tomar una fotografía de una determinada celebridad y luego busca en internet rasgos parecidos como barba, pelo, ojos, etcétera, para después sustituirlos y generar una imagen moderna del personaje. Esto da como resultado cuál sería su aspecto en la actualidad.

Benjamin Franklin

Esta cuenta de instagram tiene miles de seguidores, quienes comparan los retratos que la diseñadora sube, con otros personajes famosos o con personas corrientes, como familiares y amigos. Por otro lado, en cada comentario le piden y sugieren a Saladín que realice más retratos, de acuerdo a las preferencias de cada usuario.

Estas son algunas de las celebridades del pasado y como serían sus aspectos en la actualidad:

Gioconda

Julio César

Luis XV

Nefertiti

Abraham Lincoln

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

A lot of you requested Abraham Lincoln when I asked last week - this one came together so nicely. As most of you know, Abe Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, its bloodiest war and its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis. He preserved the Union, abolished slavery, strengthened the federal government, and modernized the U.S. economy. . I personally don’t see any modern doppelganger - I think he was a really unique looking person. Who do you all think he looks like? . Colorization for left image goes to Marina Amaral (@marinaarts), and Universal History Archive.

Una publicación compartida de @ royalty_now_ el

20200330 https://www.diariolibre.com

Temas

+ Leídas