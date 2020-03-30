$!Así se verían hoy estas 15 celebridades pasadas

La diseñadora gráfica estadounidense Becca Saladín, creó una cuenta de Instagram llamada Royalty_now_, en donde mediante el uso de photoshop, recrea lo que sería el aspecto actual de diversas personalidades históricas, como Alejandro Magno, Ana Bolena, Napoleón Bonaparte entre otras.
Ana Bolena
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts...she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few :) Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate - and I don’t think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it’s the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day. Do you all have a favorite historic ghost story? Hope you all have a great holiday season! . Credit for left image: Wikimedia Commons, United States Public Domain, right image base: © Glenn Francis, www.pacificprodigital.com
Esta cuenta permite a los fanáticos de la historia y curiosos, ver como lucirían en la actualidad, aquellas personalidades que marcaron la historia del mundo. A su vez, la diseñadora realiza el mismo trabajo con estrellas de Hollywood, cantantes y demás artistas que ya no están.
Napoleón Bonaparte
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Did you know that Napoleon was most likely 5'7"? That's taller than King Louis XIV. Some say his perceived smaller stature was due to him looking small in comparison to his huge accomplishments. Others say it there was an error when translating his true height from French to English. Who do you think he looks like here? Original portrait by Jacques-Louis David.
El trabajo de Saladín se basa en tomar una fotografía de una determinada celebridad y luego busca en internet rasgos parecidos como barba, pelo, ojos, etcétera, para después sustituirlos y generar una imagen moderna del personaje. Esto da como resultado cuál sería su aspecto en la actualidad.
Benjamin Franklin
Esta cuenta de instagram tiene miles de seguidores, quienes comparan los retratos que la diseñadora sube, con otros personajes famosos o con personas corrientes, como familiares y amigos. Por otro lado, en cada comentario le piden y sugieren a Saladín que realice más retratos, de acuerdo a las preferencias de cada usuario.
Estas son algunas de las celebridades del pasado y como serían sus aspectos en la actualidad:
Gioconda
Julio César
Luis XV
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Louis XV is lesser known than his predecessor the Sun King and his heir, Louis XVI, but he was the second-longest reigning monarch in French history. I have always known him by his famous mistresses, Madame De Pompadour (a former Royalty Now subject, swipe ➡️➡️ to see her) and Madame du Barry. I’ll do Madame du Barry soon and complete the set!
Nefertiti
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Throwback to the stunning Queen Nefertiti. . . . This bust of Nefertiti (believed to have been sculpted during her lifetime) is famous for its grace and beauty. Nefertiti lived from approximately 1370 - 1330 BC. She was an Egyptian queen and the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Akhenaten is famous for his attempt to transition Egypt into a monotheistic society (worshipping only the sun god, Aten), instead of a polytheistic one.
Abraham Lincoln
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A lot of you requested Abraham Lincoln when I asked last week - this one came together so nicely. As most of you know, Abe Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, its bloodiest war and its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis. He preserved the Union, abolished slavery, strengthened the federal government, and modernized the U.S. economy. . I personally don’t see any modern doppelganger - I think he was a really unique looking person. Who do you all think he looks like? . Colorization for left image goes to Marina Amaral (@marinaarts), and Universal History Archive.