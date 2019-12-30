Barack Obama publicó su lista de 19 libros favoritos y son los siguientes

Como nos tiene acostumbrados, el ex presidente de los Estados Unidos publica cada fin de año sus listas de preferidos y recomendados: libros, películas y música.

Llegó el turno de los libros preferidos de Obama en 2019 y aquí la compartimos con todos para que puedan descubrir títulos y confirmar si alguno es de su interés. Historia, deportes, actualidad y autoconocimiento entre otros temas. ¿Por cuál empezarías?



Libros recomendados por Obama

#19 The age of surveillance capitalism, Shoshana Zuboff

#18 The anarchy: the relentless rise of the East India Company, William Dalrymple

#17 Furious Hours: murder, Fraud, and the last trial of Harper Lee, Casey Cep

#16 Girl, Woman, Other. Bernardine Evaristo

#15 The Heartbeat of wounded knee: native America from 1890 to the present

#14 How to do nothing: resisting the attention economy, Jenny Odell

#13 Lost children Archive, Valeria Luiselli

#12 Lot: stories, Bryan Washington

#11 Normal people, Sally Rooney

#10 The orphan master´s son, Adam Johnson

#9 The yellow house, Sarah M. Broom

#8 Say nothing: a true story of murder and memory in northern Ireland, Patrick Radden Keefe

#7 Solitary, Albert Woodfox

#6 The topeka school, Ben Lerner

#5 Trick mirror: reflections on self-delusion, Jia Tolentino

#4 Trust Excercise, Susan Choi

#3 We live in water: stories, Jess Walter

#2 A different way to win: Dan Rooney´s story from th super bowl to the RooneyRule

#1 The sixth man, Andre Iguadola



La mayoría de estos libros son de 2019 pero también hay algunos anteriores. Esta tradición de Obama de recomendar sus libros favoritos es celebrada por muchos de sus seguidores, y no sería mala idea que todos comenzáramos con un hábito tan interesante como este. ¿Cuál sería tu listado de libros recomendados del año?