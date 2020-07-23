$!Cómo y dónde ver la Comic-Con At Home

La San Diego Comic-Con no pudo realizarse como habitualmente se realiza año a año, debido a la pandemia del COVID-19. Es por eso que la convención se realizará de manera digital, desde este miércoles 22 de julio y hasta el domingo 26 de julio. Se llama Comic-Con At Home y así es como puedes verla.
Las conferencias podrán verse desde el canal de YouTube de la ComicCon y serán diarias. Una vez finalizadas, quedarán colgadas en el canal para poder verlas nuevamente.
Los principales eventos, día por día:
Miércoles 22 de julio: GeekEd: Watchmen and the Cruelty of Masks
Jueves 23 de julio: Star Trek, Universe Virtual Panel.
Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers
Duncanville
Amazon Prime Video: Utopia
A Look Inside: Marvel's 616 on Disney+
Amazon Prime Video: Upload
The New Mutants
The Boys, Season 2
The Science of Back to the Future
Van Helsing, season 4 - Comic Con at Home Panel Discussion
Viernes 24 de julio: Charlize Theron, evolution of a Badass, an Action Hero Career Retrospective
the Mandalorian and his Many Gadgets
Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing
AMC's Fear the Walking Dead
Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a galaxy far, far away
AMC's The Walking Dead
AMC's The Walking Dead: Wolrd Beyond
I Am Not Okay Whit This: From the Page to the Screen!
First Look at Hulu's Helstrom
Legendary Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Toys, Comics and More!
Sábado 25 de julio: The Simpsons At Home
Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion
Dark Horse All-Stars
Disney+'s Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candance Against the Universe
Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking
Blast Off with Disney+'s The Right Stuff
Bill & Ted: Face theMusic
The Order Season 2
HBO's Lovecraft Country
Domingo 26 de julio: First TMNT Film 30th Anniversary
Jack Kirby 101: An Introduction