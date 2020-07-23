$!Cómo y dónde ver la Comic-Con At Home

La San Diego Comic-Con no pudo realizarse como habitualmente se realiza año a año, debido a la pandemia del COVID-19. Es por eso que la convención se realizará de manera digital, desde este miércoles 22 de julio y hasta el domingo 26 de julio. Se llama Comic-Con At Home y así es como puedes verla.

Los principales eventos, día por día:

Miércoles 22 de julio: GeekEd: Watchmen and the Cruelty of Masks

Jueves 23 de julio: Star Trek, Universe Virtual Panel.

Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers

Duncanville

Amazon Prime Video: Utopia

A Look Inside: Marvel's 616 on Disney+

Amazon Prime Video: Upload

The New Mutants

The Boys, Season 2

The Science of Back to the Future

Van Helsing, season 4 - Comic Con at Home Panel Discussion

Viernes 24 de julio: Charlize Theron, evolution of a Badass, an Action Hero Career Retrospective

the Mandalorian and his Many Gadgets

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a galaxy far, far away

AMC's The Walking Dead

AMC's The Walking Dead: Wolrd Beyond

I Am Not Okay Whit This: From the Page to the Screen!

First Look at Hulu's Helstrom

Legendary Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Toys, Comics and More!

Sábado 25 de julio: The Simpsons At Home

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

Dark Horse All-Stars

Disney+'s Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candance Against the Universe

Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking

Blast Off with Disney+'s The Right Stuff

Bill & Ted: Face theMusic

The Order Season 2

HBO's Lovecraft Country

Domingo 26 de julio: First TMNT Film 30th Anniversary

Jack Kirby 101: An Introduction