$!Demi Lovato reveló el significado de su nuevo y bello tatuaje

Demi Lovato estrenó su más reciente y bello tatuaje y eligió compartir el particular significado del mismo. La cantante escribió en su cuenta de Instagram el detalle del proceso de realización junto al artista italiano Alessandro Capozzi y el significado final.
I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having. Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well
"Recientemente apagué mis redes sociales mientras me preparaba para las actuaciones en los Grammy y en el Super Bowl. Pero mientras estaba afuera de las redes obtuve este increíble tatuaje, cargado de significado, hecho por Alessandro Capozzi", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Ser tatuada por él fue una experiencia que no había tenido antes. No tenía idea en que iba a terminar. Le conté acerca de mi vida y donde estaba en ese momento y juntamos creamos una combinación de imágenes que simboliza de la mejor manera el despertar esperitual que estaba teniendo", agregó.
"Es un ángel caído, siendo levantado por 3 puras y angelicales palomas (la santa trinidad) y su luz interior siendo guiada por una consciencia superior y la desintegración de sus alas negras representa la oscuridad que estaba dejando atrás", añadió Lovato que solamente se lamentó de tener el tatuaje en su espalda y no poder verlo sin poder usar un espejo.
Demi Lovato estuvo en el Super Bowl cantando el himno estadounidense y también en los Grammy, donde promocionó su tema Anyone que habla de un llamado de auxilio. En 2018 había ingresado por segunda vez a rehabilitación, luego de un nuevo episodio de sobredosis de drogas.