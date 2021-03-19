$!Dónde ver cada una de las películas nominadas a los Oscar

Ya se conocen todos los y las nominadas para la 93° edición de los Oscar y es por eso que aquí listamos dónde y cómo se pueden ver cada una de las películas nominadas a los premios de La Academia.

Entre las principales cintas favoritas, Mank lidera todos los pronósticos con 10 nominaciones. Con 6 aparece The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal, Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah y The Father ¡Mira dónde ver cada película!

Netflix

'Mank'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

'Pieces of a Woman'

'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga'

'The Life Ahead'

'Over the Moon'

'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'

'Hillbilly Elegy'

'The Midnight Sky'

'News of the World'

'A Love Song for Latasha'

'Crip Camp'

'The Mole Agent'

'My Octopus Teacher'

'If Anything Happens I Love You'

'The White Tiger'

'Da 5 Bloods'

Amazon Prime Video

'Sound of Metal'

'One Night in Miami'

'Time'

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Disney+

'Onward'

'Soul'

'Mulan'

'The One and Only Ivan'

'Burrow'

Apple TV+

'Wolfwalkers'

'Greyhound'

HBO Go

'Emma'

Compra Digital

'Tenet'

En Cines

'Pinocchio'

'Promising Young Woman', 8 de abril

'Judas and the Black Messiah', 8 de abril

'Nomadland', 15 de abril

Por anunciar

'The Father'

'Minari'

'Another Round'

'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'

'Love and Monsters'

'Better Days'

'Collective'

'The Man Who Sold His Skin'

'Quo Vadis, Aida?'

'Colette'

'A Concerto is a Conversation'

'Do Not Split'

'Hunger Ward'

'Opera'