$!¡El anti-ranking! estas son las peores películas de los últimos años

Así como están los Oscar, también están los Anti-Oscar: los premios Razzies se encargan de listar las peores cintas realizadas y ahora elaboraron un ranking lapidario sobre las peores películas de los últimos 40 años.

En esta lista no hay ningún tipo de discriminación sobre los directores, su trayectoria, ni de los actores y actrices ¡Mira!

2019 – Cats

2018 – Holmes & Watson

2017 – The Emoji Movie (Emoji: La película)

2016 – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (La América de Hillary: La historia secreta del Partido Demócrata)

2015 – Fifty Shades of Grey (Cincuenta sombras de Grey)

2015 – Fantastic Four (Los cuatro fantásticos)

2014 – Saving Christmas (Salvando la Navidad)

2013 – Movie 43 (Proyecto 43)

2012 – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (La saga crepúsculo: Amanecer parte 2)

2011 – Jack and Jill (Jack y Jill)

2010 – The Last Airbender (El último maestro del aire)

2009 – Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (Transformers: La venganza de los caídos)

2008 – The Love Guru (El gurú del amor)

2007 – I Know Who Killed Me (Sé quién me mató)

2006 – Basic Instinct 2 (Bajos instintos 2)

2005 – Dirty Love

2004 – Catwoman (Gatúbela)

2003 – Gigli (Amor espinado)

2002 – Swept Away (Insólito destino)

2001 – Freddy Got Fingered (Freddy se va de casa)

2000 – Battlefield Earth (Batalla final: Tierra)

1999 – Wild Wild West (Las aventuras de Jim West)

1998 – Burn Hollywood Burn (Hollywood al rojo vivo)

1997- The Postman (El mensajero)

1996 – Striptease

1995 – Showgirls (Coristas)

1994 – Color of Night (El color de la noche)

1993 – Indecent Proposal (Una propuesta indecorosa)

1992 – Shining Through (Un destello en la oscuridad)

1991 – Hudson Hawk (El halcón está suelto)

1990 – The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (Las aventuras de Ford Fairlane)

1989 – Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (Viaje a las estrellas V: La última frontera)

1988 – Cocktail

1987 – Leonard Part 6

1986 – Howard the Duck (Howard, el superhéroe)

1985 – Rambo: First Blood Part II

1984 – Bolero

1983 – The Lonely Lady (La dama solitaria)

1982 – Inchon

1981 – Mommie Dearest (Mamita querida)

1980 – Can’t Stop the Music (¡Que no pare la música!)

Y tú, ¿cuál eliges?