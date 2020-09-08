$!El elenco de Black Panther asistió al funeral de Chadwick Boseman

El fallecimiento de Chadwick Boseman, actor que encarnó a Pantera Negra en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, golpeó fuertemente a la comunidad artística. Según los reportes de la prensa norteamericana, varios de sus compañeros de elenco en Black Panther asistieron a su funeral privado el pasado fin de semana, en Malibú.
Una de las personas que le dedicó uno de los más emotivos mensajes de despedida fue Michael B. Jordan, que en Black Panther es Erik Killmonger, primo y enemigo del Rey T'Challa. Jordan es mundialmente conocido también por ser Adonis Creed, protagonista de la saga Creed, spin-off de las películas de Rocky e hijo de Apollo Creed.
"He estado reflexionando sobre cada momento, cada conversación, cada risa, cada desacuerdo, cada abrazo ... todo. Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo. Una de las últimas veces que hablamos, dijiste que estábamos vinculados para siempre, y ahora la verdad de eso significa más para mí que nunca. Desde el comienzo de mi carrera, comenzando con ‘All My Children’ cuando tenía 16 años, me preparaste el camino. Me mostraste cómo ser mejor, honrar el propósito y crear un legado. Y si lo has sabido o no... he estado observando, aprendiendo y constantemente motivado por tu grandeza”, escribió Jordan.
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug...everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not...I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world ... the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are ... will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
Según el portal ET Online, no solo Jordan estuvo en el funeral privado de Boseman, sino que también estuvo su esposa Taylor Simone Ledward y otros compañeros del elenco de Black Panther como Lupita Nyong'o y Winsyon Duke. Según el reporte, el funeral tuvo una vista al oceáno y música de tambores.