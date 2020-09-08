$!El elenco de Black Panther asistió al funeral de Chadwick Boseman

El fallecimiento de Chadwick Boseman, actor que encarnó a Pantera Negra en el Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel, golpeó fuertemente a la comunidad artística. Según los reportes de la prensa norteamericana, varios de sus compañeros de elenco en Black Panther asistieron a su funeral privado el pasado fin de semana, en Malibú.

Una de las personas que le dedicó uno de los más emotivos mensajes de despedida fue Michael B. Jordan, que en Black Panther es Erik Killmonger, primo y enemigo del Rey T'Challa. Jordan es mundialmente conocido también por ser Adonis Creed, protagonista de la saga Creed, spin-off de las películas de Rocky e hijo de Apollo Creed.

"He estado reflexionando sobre cada momento, cada conversación, cada risa, cada desacuerdo, cada abrazo ... todo. Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo. Una de las últimas veces que hablamos, dijiste que estábamos vinculados para siempre, y ahora la verdad de eso significa más para mí que nunca. Desde el comienzo de mi carrera, comenzando con ‘All My Children’ cuando tenía 16 años, me preparaste el camino. Me mostraste cómo ser mejor, honrar el propósito y crear un legado. Y si lo has sabido o no... he estado observando, aprendiendo y constantemente motivado por tu grandeza”, escribió Jordan.