$!El emotivo mensaje de Michael Douglas para despedir a su padre

Este 5 de febrero murió el legendario actor Kirk Douglas a los 103 años. Y su hijo Michael Douglas le dedicó unas sentidas palabras a modo de homenaje. "Es con una tremenda tristeza que mis hermanos y yo anunciamos que Kirk Douglas nos dejó hoy a la edad de 103. Para el mundo fue una leyenda, un actor de la época dorada de las peliculas que vivió bien en sus años dorados, un humanitario cuyo compromiso con la justicia y las causas en las que creía nos setearon un estándar para todos los que aspiramos a lo mismo", escribió en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Pero para mi y para mis hermanos Joel y Peter fue simplemente papá. Para Catherine, un maravilloso suegro. Para sus nietos y bisnietos su amado abuelo y para su esposa Anne, un maravilloso marido", agregó. Michael Douglas compartió una foto de su padre en los 60 y otra reciente junto a toda su familia.
"Vivió bien y deja un legado en el cine para las generaciones venideras y una historia como un reconocido filántropo que trabajó para ayudar a la gente y propiciar la paz en el planeta", continuó con el posteo.
Para cerrar, escribió: "Déjenme finalizar con las palabras que le dije en su último cumpleaños y que permanecerán para siempre sinceras. Papá, te amo tanto y estoy muy orgulloso de ser tu hijo".
Kirk Douglas nació en Nueva York en 1916 y participó en un centenar de películas. Fue nominado a tres premios Primetime Emmy y a tres premios Óscar. En 2008 recibió un Óscar honorario, entregado por Steven Spielberg.